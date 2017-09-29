ԱՅԴ ՍՏՈՐԱԳՐՈՒԹԻՒՆՆԵՐԸ ԱՆՅԱՊԱՂ ՉԵՂԵԱԼ ՆԿԱՏԵԼ ՈՒ ՋՆՋԵԼ

ՀԱՅՐԵՆԻՔ
Խմբագրական
Կրկին պրիսմակի տակ են Հոկտեմբեր 10, 2009-ին Ցիւրիխի մէջ ստորագրուած հայ-թրքական արձանագրութիւնները: Այդ ալ շնորհիւ Հ.Հ. նախագահ Սարգսեանի, որ մինչ օրին ամենայն ինքնավստահութեամբ կը պաշտպանէր նմանօրինակ ստորագրութիւն մը, այսօր՝ ութ տարի ետք, համոզուած ու լաւապէս քաջատեղեակ է, թէ աշխարհաքաղաքական փոփոխութիւններ կատարուած են – դեռ ալ կը կատարուին – շրջանին մէջ, իսկ եթէ այդ օրերուն, այդ իսկ պատճառով հետեւողական ու ժրաջան աշխատանք տարուած է՝ ձեռնարկելու այս ճանապարհային քարտէսին, այսօր ժամանակն է նոյնքան հետեւողութեամբ չեղեալ նկատելու եւ ջնջելու արդէն իսկ փոշիներու մէջ մոռցուած այդ թղթածրարը:
Անշուշտ, այս արձանագրութիւններուն պարզած ներկայ պատկերը կը ներկայացնէ զանոնք հրահրող եւ պարտադրող մեծ պետութիւններուն ներկայ իրավիճակը, բաղդատած այդ օրերուն երբ շարունակ ճնշում բանեցնելով այս արձանագրութիւնները — թերի թէ անթերի, կատարեալ թէ անկատար, ամբողջական թէ ոչ ամբողջական – կը նկատուէին վերջնական եւ ո՛չ մէկ բարեփոխութեան ենթակայ։
Այսօր, յստակ է, թէ արտաքին քաղաքականութիւնը շեղած էր ազգային-պետական ուղեգիծէն, հայկական կողմնորոշումէն, եւ առանց նախապայմաններու յարաբերութիւններն ու ընթացող զարգացումները անդառնալի հետեւանքներ կրնային ստեղծել:
Նախապէս, փրոթոքոլներու ստորագրութեան օրէն ի վեր, ոչ մէկ քաղաքական եւ դիւանագիտական շօշափելի աշխատանք տարուած էր: Մերթ հակասական յայտարարութիւններ, պաշտօնական թէ ոչ-պաշտօնական մեկնաբանութիւններ եւ հակազդեղցութիւններ ստեղծած էին լուսանցքային գոյավիճակ մը:
Այդ տխրահռչակ ստորագրութեան նախօրեակին, թրքական եւ հայկական պատուիրակութեանց միջեւ յայտարարութիւններու շուրջ ծագած բանավէճերը, ինչպէս նաեւ արձանագրութիւններու ստորագրութենէն օր մը ետք, Թուրքիոյ վարչապետին կատարած յայտարարութիւնները եկած էին փաստելու եւ ցոյց տալու, որ Հայաստան-Թուրքիա ճանապարհային քարտէսէն ծնունդ առած արձանագրութիւնները կը մնային մշուշապատ, իսկ ստորագրութիւնն ալ՝ սին եւ սնոտի:
Առնուելիք քայլերը յստակ են Երեւանի համար, որ պէտք է անվերապահօրէն սեղանի վրայ դնէ հայկական բոլոր իրաւունքներուն թղթածրարը, Ցեղասպանութենէն մինչեւ փոխհատուցման անսակարկելի իրաւունքները, որոնք կը հասնին մինչեւ Ուիլսընեան քարտէս:
Ժամանակն է, որ ազգային-պետական շահերը ամէն բանէ վեր դասող եւ անձեռնմխելի նկատող ղեկավարութիւնը կիրարկէ ճկուն եւ հաստատակամ քաղաքականութիւն մը, քաղաքական բեմահարթակ բարձրացնելով եւ վերազարթնումի ենթարկելով հայկական կողմնորոշումը:
From my Memoir Book “ODYSSEY OF A DEFIANT ARMENIAN DOCTOR”
MY LETTER TO THE ARMENIAN PRESIDENT SERZH SARGSYAN ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2009
Dear Mr. President Sargsyan
I write to you to express my utter disappointment and anger over your administration’s acceptance of the so-called “Protocols on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations” between Armenia and Turkey.
Contrary to the claims of our government, normalization would be negotiated with Turkey without preconditions, and the provisions outlined in the protocol demonstrate a complete capitulation of Armenia’s interests to Turkey’s long lasting anti-Armenian demands.
There are several passages in the protocol emphasizing “territorial integrity,” “the inviolability of frontiers,” and “the recognition of the existing border between two countries.” For Armenia to sign such a document would not only be tantamount to the acceptance of our disposition during the Genocide, but would also signify a dangerous reversal of Armenia’s support for the principle of self-determination as it relates to the people of Nagorno Karabakh.(Artsakh)
The proposal for an “impartial examination of the historical records and archives between the two nations” is equally detrimental and morally unacceptable. Such an initiative is clearly a ploy by Turkey to cast doubt on the veracity of the Armenian Genocide and roll back the growing tide of international recognition of this crime against humanity.
Rather than calling on Turkey to recognize the facts of the Armenian Genocide and build a relationship between the two countries based on truth and justice, your administration has now become complicit in Turkey’s denial campaign through its endorsement of this Protocol.
The Armenian people can’t accept the compromising of our national rights which is being pursued behind closed doors. For the sake of Armenia’s long-term viability and the future of our nation, we call on your administration to immediately withdraw your participation in these protocol negotiations and recommit to a forthright policy of normalization without preconditions.
Sincerely, (Signature) Ishkhan Babajanian, MD. California, USA
App: Mr President you are very Late. Armenian People Demand you Withdraw from this Shameful protocol ASAP…
From My Memoir “Odyssey of a Defiant Armenian Doctor”
My letter to the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan
September 25, 2009
APP: MR. Sargsyan why next Year Withdraw your Signature just Now.
This shameful Protocol is against our national interest